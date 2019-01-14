Megan Fox Looks Completely Unrecognizable On Set Of Latest Film

Your first name

Megan Fox looks completely unrecognizable in pictures that have surfaced from the set of her upcoming film being shot in South Korea.

The 32-year-old actress sports a platinum blond, curly wig and army-green jumper for her role as war correspondent Marguerite Higgins in a movie that takes place during the Korean War titled, “Jangsa-ri 9.15,” according to E! News Monday. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Moving Because Her Unborn Baby Told Her To)

Check it out.

Megan Fox shooting a new movie pic.twitter.com/Dt3B8EUTgL — Girls Lover (@GirlsLover69_) January 12, 2019

Higgins was a correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. She became the first woman in 1951 to score the Pulitzer Prize and her book titled, “War In Korea: The Report Of A Woman Combat Correspondent” became a best-seller. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

According to Variety, “Jangsa-ri” focuses on the “landing operation during the Korean War in 1950,” which was an important part of the Battle of Incheon.

“Fox is very passionate about her role and has spent time studying Higgins and preparing visual concepts,” a spokesperson for production house Taewon Entertainment previously shared.

The “Transformers” star has played everything from a demon-possessed teen in “Jennifer’s Body” to the female reporter in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and always looks incredible.

Clearly, this role is a bit of a change for her and we can hardly wait, especially since she became the brand ambassador for the lingerie company Fredericks of Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) on Dec 20, 2018 at 5:26pm PST

A release date for the upcoming film has yet to be announced.