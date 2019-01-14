Johnny Manziel Expected To ‘Take The First Reps’ For The Alouettes During Training Camp

Johnny Manziel is anticipated to be the guy to get the first shot at winning the starting quarterback job for the Montreal Alouettes this upcoming CFL season.

Manziel started several games for the Alouettes in his first season north of the border. He had some high and some low moments during his rookie CFL season. Well, apparently he did enough to earn the first shot during training camp to keep the starting job. General manager Kavis Reed wouldn’t commit to naming a starting, but he did make it clear that Manziel is the guy right now. (RELATED: Watch Johnny Manziel’s Complete Highlights From His First Season Back In Pro Football)

“Come the start of training camp, someone is going to take the first reps, and we expect he’ll probably be the guy taking the first reps. That’s probably not a secret, but we’re not going to establish a depth chart. We’re going to establish that we’re going to have competition,” Reed recently told TSN when discussing the Alouettes and Manziel’s position with the team.

These comments shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anybody. The Alouettes didn’t set the CFL on fire by trading for Manziel so that he could sit on the bench.

They want and need him playing. He’s the most famous man to ever take his talents north of the border. Trust me, the CFL wants Manziel to be a success because it brings attention and cameras from America, and that’s good for business.

Manziel improved a lot during his time in Canada, and his main goal should be to just keep getting as many reps as possible.

It sounds like it’s his job to lose at this point. Something tells me that we’re going to see him under center when the Alouettes open up their 2019 season.

