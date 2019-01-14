NFL Broadcaster Pays Up Hilariously On Debt After Guaranteeing This Playoff Victory

NFL broadcaster Kyle Brandt paid up Monday on a bet he made after he guaranteed that the Indianapolis Colts would beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of division playoffs.

The segment started out with a rehash of the comments the “Good Morning Football” host made last week when he guaranteed the Colts would beat the Chiefs “with every ounce of his being.”

“I believe they [Colts] are going to win the game with every ounce of my being. One hundred percent,” Brandt explained.

“If they lose I’ll be broke,” he added. “I will come to work on Monday wearing a barrel. They [Colts] get down early do not count them out. You will be the one who looks bad.” (RELATED: Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Is The First Big 12 Quarterback To Win An NFL Playoff)

Brandt continued, “The Colts look out. One hundred percent. I’m going to sit there and eat and watch the Colts win. Sorry, love you Kansas City. I’ll be eating ribs in your honor.”

Well, he made good on that wager after the Chiefs, lead by Patrick Mahomes beat the Colts 31 to 13 Saturday in Arrowhead stadium.

“This is what happens when you tell the @Chiefs that they will 100% lose a Divisional Round matchup. @KyleBrandt, #LetsRoll out the barrel,” GMFB tweeted along with the clip. The show has been on fire lately, but this might be the best. Check out the hilarious video.

WATCH:

This is what happens when you tell the @Chiefs that they will 100% lose a Divisional Round matchup.@KyleBrandt, #LetsRoll out the barrel. pic.twitter.com/PVAt8USxq1 — GMFB (@gmfb) January 14, 2019

“Good morning Kansas City,” Brandt declared, donning little more than an old-fashioned wooden barrel. “I can write this check. I am a man of my word. I said I would do it. The Chiefs won. I’m doing it and I feel pretty good actually. The barrel chic look it’s not bad.”

He then proceeded to do the play-by-play from the playoff game all while wearing the barrel.