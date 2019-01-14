NFL Divisional Wrap Up: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Your first name

The NFL playoffs are underway, and we officially know the four teams who will move on next week.

It’s probably the most boring and overrated playoffs we’ve ever had to deal with though, so if you like watching good football and rooting for impressive teams (the Eagles), then don’t even feel like you have to keep reading. You can just take the day off and nurse your sorrows. (RELATED: Carson Wentz Releases Heartfelt Message After Playoff Loss. Here’s What He Said)

For those of us who have to keep on keeping on despite this heartache, here you go.

The Chiefs spanked the Colts in a borderline shocking fashion:

Patrick Mahomes you’re our only hope — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 13, 2019

Dear Patrick Mahomes, please know that my happiness in 2019 depends entirely on you. — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) January 13, 2019

if patrick mahomes beats the patriots we gotta put him on the $100 bill or something — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 13, 2019

The Cowboys put up a good fight, but they weren’t enough for Goff & Co.:

My SINCERE condolences to each and every one of you Cowboy fans! SIKE!!!! Aaaaahhhhhhh Haaaaaa! pic.twitter.com/NknaipaxYX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 13, 2019

This Cowboys fan really threw his jersey straight into the fire (via @oscar_02213)pic.twitter.com/Jao2Iic2qS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2019

We got more football left!! Thank you RAMS NATION! Onto the next #GoRams — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) January 13, 2019

During the regular season matchups of the conference title games: * Saints-Rams: 80 combined points, 970 combined yards of total offense, just 3 punts. * Chiefs-Patriots: 83 combined points, 946 combined yards of total offense, just 1 punt. Sunday can’t come soon enough. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 14, 2019

The Patriots pummeled the Chargers:

Robert Kraft rocking out to “Living on a Prayer” with @BonJovi ???? pic.twitter.com/gQ2lE58jHB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 13, 2019

Tom Brady is wearing his comically oversized coat again #LACvsNE pic.twitter.com/mFsgeeOp5H — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 13, 2019

Clear dead cat bounce from Patriots here. Dynasty is still dead. Chiefs win big next week. It’s science. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 13, 2019

And the Eagles lost in a heart-tugging, shocking, dramatic, cry-your-heart-out fashion (despite a huge gain in the beginning):

‘I’VE ENJOYED EVERY SINGLE MOMENT’ : An emotional Nick Foles reflects on what Philadelphia and Eagles fans mean to him https://t.co/znc7rgMEHe pic.twitter.com/5ubCWnG1s4 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) January 14, 2019

Drew Brees was at his best targeting the short and intermediate areas of the field against the Eagles: Short (0-9 Air Yards): +15.6% Comp Pct Above Expectation

Intermediate (10-19): +9.5% Comp Pct Above Expectation#PHIvsNO #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/7dqz6x92kA — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 14, 2019

Here’s the schedule for next Sunday:

Championship Sunday is the Sunday that many expected to see throughout this season: Rams at Saints, 3:05 pm ET Patriots at Chiefs, 6:40 pm ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2019

We’ll see you all there.

