NFL Divisional Wrap Up: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Jena Greene | Reporter

The NFL playoffs are underway, and we officially know the four teams who will move on next week.

It’s probably the most boring and overrated playoffs we’ve ever had to deal with though, so if you like watching good football and rooting for impressive teams (the Eagles), then don’t even feel like you have to keep reading. You can just take the day off and nurse your sorrows. (RELATED: Carson Wentz Releases Heartfelt Message After Playoff Loss. Here’s What He Said)

For those of us who have to keep on keeping on despite this heartache, here you go.

The Chiefs spanked the Colts in a borderline shocking fashion:

The Cowboys put up a good fight, but they weren’t enough for Goff & Co.:

The Patriots pummeled the Chargers:

And the Eagles lost in a heart-tugging, shocking, dramatic, cry-your-heart-out fashion (despite a huge gain in the beginning):

Here’s the schedule for next Sunday:

We’ll see you all there.

