Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Releases Hype Video Featuring 50 Cent Song

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady released an outstanding video Monday.

Brady dropped a hype video ahead of the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship, and it features the song “Many Men” by 50 Cent. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

Yes, Brady dropped a hype video with one of the most aggressive songs in the history of rap. You can watch it below.

View this post on Instagram W A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 14, 2019 at 10:19am PST

I never would have guessed Brady was a 50 Cent fan. The entire song “Many Men” is about killing people and people trying to assassinate 50. It’s about as hardcore as it gets.

The question now is: do the Chiefs even bother showing up after this hype video hit the web? I mean, Brady is out here posting a song about people getting gunned down in the street.

Like I said above, it’s about as aggressive as you can get when it comes to music. He’s clearly not playing games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 10, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

On a side note, I kind of need to know everything about Brady’s musical tastes now. Never in a million years would I have guessed he was a fan of 50. Not in a million years!

Not only does he appear to be a fan, but he’s out there dropping videos on Instagram to his music.

It might be time to pray for the Chiefs. I’m afraid they’re about to get slaughtered Sunday.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter