Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Releases Hype Video Featuring 50 Cent Song
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady released an outstanding video Monday.
Brady dropped a hype video ahead of the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship, and it features the song “Many Men” by 50 Cent. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)
Yes, Brady dropped a hype video with one of the most aggressive songs in the history of rap. You can watch it below.
I never would have guessed Brady was a 50 Cent fan. The entire song “Many Men” is about killing people and people trying to assassinate 50. It’s about as hardcore as it gets.
The question now is: do the Chiefs even bother showing up after this hype video hit the web? I mean, Brady is out here posting a song about people getting gunned down in the street.
Like I said above, it’s about as aggressive as you can get when it comes to music. He’s clearly not playing games.
On a side note, I kind of need to know everything about Brady’s musical tastes now. Never in a million years would I have guessed he was a fan of 50. Not in a million years!
Not only does he appear to be a fan, but he’s out there dropping videos on Instagram to his music.
It might be time to pray for the Chiefs. I’m afraid they’re about to get slaughtered Sunday.