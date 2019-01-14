REVIEW: ‘True Detective’ Returns With Outstanding Season Three Premiere

“True Detective” returned to HBO for its third season Sunday night, and it was outstanding.

WARNING: THERE WILL BE SOME MINOR SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The new season follows detectives Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali) and Roland West (Stephen Dorff) as they search for two missing children in Arkansas.

The format is similar to season one, where we had multiple different timelines. Season two didn’t have multiple timelines, and that’s probably why people didn’t love it as much as the initial run. (RELATED: ‘True Detective‘ Is One Of The Most Underrated Shows Ever Made For A Very Simple Reason)

Hays is followed throughout his career when he gets the case to find the missing children and then years later as an elderly man who struggles with memory issues as he’s being interviewed for a true crime series.

The children are last seen riding away on their bikes, and next thing we know one of them is found dead.

Like I said above, you should have stopped reading if you didn’t want to learn that little tidbit from the premiere.

View this post on Instagram This Sunday. #TrueDetective A post shared by True Detective (@truedetective) on Jan 11, 2019 at 3:49pm PST

We don’t know a ton about what has happened or why it did. There are three young males who appear to be people of interest, but we don’t know much about them either at this time.

It’s far too early into season three for me to have any idea what is going on or to make any bold proclamations like I would if this was “Westworld.”

What I can tell you is that we’re in for a very dark ride. That much is crystal clear. The third season is once again trending towards the season with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. I don’t think there are going to be a whole lot of uplifting storylines at all.

There are limitless possibilities right now for who could be responsible for the grave crime with the missing children. Again, I honestly have no idea after the first episode, but I can’t wait to find out where we’re headed.

It should be a ton of fun.

