Selena Gomez Returns To Social Media With Update About ‘Overcoming’ Challenges

Selena Gomez finally broke her silence on social media Monday when she shared an update with fans on Instagram about “overcoming” challenges in 2018.

"It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," the 26-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Monday, along with a handful of black-and-white snaps.

“Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” she added. “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

The post was the first one the “Wolves” hitmaker had made on the social media site since September 23rd when she captioned her post with a warning about how “negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings.”

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

The post came just days ahead of the “Back To You” singer making headlines after she had to be hospitalized for issues related to her ongoing struggle with Lupus and her kidney transplant last summer.

Soon after, the singer checked into a rehabilitation facility to deal with mental health issues, something Gomez has previously opened up about regarding her struggles with depression and anxiety.

In November, sources close to the singer shared that the performer was “doing better” following what was described as an “emotional breakdown.”

This all comes amidst her very public split with singer Justin Bieber, who months later announced that he was engaged to supermodel Hailey Baldwin.