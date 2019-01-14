Registered Sex Offender Arrested In California

Authorities in California have arrested a registered sex offender on the suspicion that he was trying to lure women and childre, into his home to commit sexual acts.

San Bernardino police arrested Arturo Martinez at his home Thursday after receiving multiple complaints from several women, including a 17-year-old girl, who claims Martinez attempted to lure her into his home, KABC-TV reported.

Martinez, 42, would pretend to be a woman and solicit women through babysitting, cleaning, real estate and other delivery services.

“Martinez would solicit women through social media avenues and website services using a false name. Martinez would also disguise his voice to appear as a female,” according to a police statement.

Deputies executed a search warrant for Martinez’s home and recovered undisclosed evidence. His bail is $500,000 on the suspicion that of contact with a minor and an intent to commit a sexual act. (RELATED: The DOJ’s Potential Plans To Create Title IX Sex Offenders Database)

Authorities also said Martinez is a sex offender with a prior conviction of indecent exposure, and had contacted women in Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Phelan and Victorville.

Police also warned there may be additional victims and are issuing more photos of Martinez in an effort to urge anyone with further information to contact local police.

