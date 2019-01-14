Maroon 5 Confirms That They’ll Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott And Big Boi

Maroon 5 confirmed that they’ll be the Super Bowl halftime show, and they won’t be doing it alone.

The popular band posted a video on Twitter showing a mashup of what’s to come for SBLIII Sunday afternoon. There were brief flashes of Travis Scott and Big Boi also featured in the short video.

You can watch it below.

I’m not really feeling this halftime show at all. For all of you who remember, I predicted that Imagine Dragons would blow as the halftime show of the college title game, and I was 100-percent correct.

Now, it looks like I have to make another bold prediction. People are going to hate Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi playing. They are going to revolt. (RELATED: The Internet Shreds Imagine Dragons For National Title Game Halftime Performance)

Your average football fan is all about cold beers and the middle of America. I don’t personally have any beef with Maroon 5, but I do know your average fan in Iowa isn’t banging their music throughout the day.

Was Garth Brooks booked or something? What about Brad Paisley? How about any mainstream country music?

Imagine if Taylor Swift walked out there and just started letting it rip on the mic.

Trust me, the NFL is going to come to regret this decision. I can promise you that much, and anybody who disagrees has no idea what the hell they’re talking about.

At this point, I really should just be running the NFL. I promise that I wouldn’t ever allow a looming disaster like this one to ever take place. It’s simply embarrassing.

