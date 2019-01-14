Women’s March Leader Won’t Personally Condemn Farrakhan’s Anti-Semitism

Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory refused to personally condemn the antisemitic statements made by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, despite being asked twice on Monday to do so.

During a segment on ABC’s “The View,” Mallory was pressed on the recent scrutiny surrounding her organization and its reported ties to anti-Semitism — as well as her own statements praising Farrakhan as the “greatest of all time.”

“I didn’t call him the greatest of all time because of his rhetoric but because of what he’s done in black communities,” Mallory explained.

Co-president Bob Bland went on to point out that the Women’s March organization had condemned anti-Semitism, including Farrakhan’s comments, as well as all statements of hate.

And I think it’s important for us to understand and I’ll be very clear in this room that the Women’s March unequivocally condemns anti-Semitism. We have repeatedly, in statement after statement this year which are available directly on our website for anyone to read, we condemn any statements of hate and we’ve actually been working so hard over the last two years to fight this type of hate over and over again. We’re committed to repairing any harm because we understand that the Jewish community is feeling hurt right now.

But Mallory’s tone and demeanor changed dramatically when she was asked whether she personally would condemn Farrakhan. (RELATED: Marc Lamont Hill Says Louis Farrakhan Is The Equivalent Of Sean Hannity)

Meghan McCain: I don’t speak for Jewish people but I think I’m just confused. These remarks are — I mean, it goes on, ‘death to Israel,’ over and over again. Mallory: We did not make those remarks. McCain: But you’re associating with a man who does, publicly. Mallory: What I will say to you is that I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statements. McCain: Specifically about Jewish people? Mallory: As I said, I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statement statements. McCain: Do you condemn them? Mallory: I don’t agree with these at the end of the day … McCain: You won’t condemn it.

Mallory then changed the subject, appearing to argue that forcing her to condemn Farrakhan’s anti-Semitism was somehow sexist and judging her “through the lens of a man.” She concluded, “To be clear, it’s not my — it’s not the way that I speak. It’s not how I organize and I think it’s very clear over the 20 years of my own personal activism —my own personal track record — who I am and that I should never be judged through the lens of a man. That is actually not what this movement is supposed to be about.”

