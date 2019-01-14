Time Magazine Publishes Op-Ed Encouraging Readers To Start Piggy Banks For Abortion

Time Magazine published an op-ed Monday encouraging readers to set aside money for their future abortions and telling women that an “emergency abortion fund” should be a staple of their savings plan.

Op-ed author Robin Marty argues that pregnancy is too much for many women to cope with and that they should put aside money for an abortion should they need one or more later in their lives. “For many people giving birth is too much of a financial, physical or emotional burden at this point in their lives,” Marty writes.

Marty is a freelance writer and author of “Handbook For A Post-Roe America.”

“Set aside a little now by opening a separate account just for this and scheduling an automatic transfer for $10, or some other small amount you can afford, each month,” Marty encourages readers. “If you get a bonus or some money as a gift, toss it in there, too,” she adds.

The abortion pill costs roughly $300 to $800 depending on the state and the woman’s health care plan. Surgical abortions cost roughly $540 to $950 depending on the procedure, state and health insurance plan, according to Planned Parenthood. (RELATED: Buzzfeed Tries And Fails To Do PR For Planned Parenthood)

“Every bit helps if you do find yourself facing an unwanted or non-viable pregnancy, and time is of the essence,” according to Marty.

Marty argues that the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh poses a real threat to abortion access and makes the possibility that Roe V. Wade will be overturned likely. Kavanaugh has called Roe v. Wade “settled law,” according to The Washington Post.

In December, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review three cases attempting to strip state funds going toward Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wisconsin have laws banning abortion that would become effective if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to The Guttmacher Institute.

Louisiana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Mississippi also have constitutional statutes that would make abortion illegal should the court overturn Roe v. Wade, the Guttmacher Institute reports.

