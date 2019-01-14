Trump Shrugs Off Ocasio-Cortez Criticism: ‘Who Cares?’

President Donald Trump had a nonchalant response to criticism from Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday, asking simply, “Who cares?”

Ocasio-Cortez said last week that there is “no question” that the president is a racist, adding that “he manufactures crises like immigrants seeking legal refuge at our border.” At the time, the White House accused Ocasio-Cortez of “sheer ignorance” and cited the president’s support for criminal justice reform. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says ‘No Question’ Trump Is Racist)

A reporter asked Trump directly about Ocasio-Cortez’s accusation as the president was departing the White House for a trip to New Orleans on Monday morning.

“Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has called you a racist,” a reporter shouted from the media scrum.

“Who did?” Trump asked.

“Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez,” the reporter repeated.

“Who cares?” Trump asked with a dismissive wave of his hand.

Ocasio-Cortez has been on the offensive against President Donald Trump since she took office earlier this month. During an MSNBC interview last week, Ocasio-Cortez demanded the president answer why the government was still funding Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“He talked about what happened the day after Christmas on the day of Christmas, a child died in ICE custody. The president should not be asking for more money to an agency that has systematically violated human rights. The president should be really defending why we are funding such an agency at all because right now what we are seeing is death.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not explain why she had voted to fund ICE just one week prior.

