Tucker Carlson Compares CNN’s Brian Stelter To A Palace ‘Eunuch’

Tucker Carlson compared CNN host Brian Stelter to a “palace eunuch” doing his master’s bidding.

The Fox News host was referring to Stelter’s penchant for repeating the same Trump-Russia narrative that appears to be demanded by CNN president Jeff Zucker and parroted by the mainstream media.

“Over the weekend, speaking of television, CNN president Jeff Zucker declared that anybody who is not spreading fear of Russia is doing the bidding of Russia,” said Carlson. “He did not say that himself. He rarely speaks in public. Instead, he sent his marionette out, as he often does to deliver the message.”

Carlson then played a conversation between the CNN host and journalist Carl Bernstein during which Bernstein lamented that media isn’t leading with the Trump-Russia story enough. (RELATED: CNN’s Stelter: Trump’s ‘Impulsive Actions’ On Border Caused By His Addiction To Fox News)

“So the eunuch heads to the steps of the palace and reads the proclamation. Message received, thank you very much. But take three steps back. Is the media’s problem really that it does not talk about Russia enough? It does not seem like that is a problem.”

The next clip, showing several media figures on several different shows insinuating that the president was “working” in some way for Russia, illustrated Carlson’s point.

“Does every show on cable news have the same writer?” he asked. “Well, yeah, it’s the DNC. You have heard the script so many times that it is like background noise, ‘Muzak’ in an elevator.”

