Arizona Cardinals Will Interview Jim Bob Cooter For Offensive Coordinator Opening

The Arizona Cardinals are giving Jim Bob Cooter a solid look to fill their offensive coordinator opening.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cooter is interviewing with the team at some point Tuesday.

Former Lions’ OC Jim Bob Cooter is interviewing today for the Arizona Cardinals’ OC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2019

He last coached for the Detroit Lions. If you all remember correctly, I wasn’t exactly pleased when the Lions and him parted ways. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Get Rid Of Offensive Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter)

When news breaks on live TV… you have to get everyone else to stop talking. The #Lions and OC Jim Bob Cooter have parted ways. pic.twitter.com/3XMnktmL9E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2019

This might be the perfect guy for Kliff Kingsbury to hire down in Arizona. The Cardinals already have Josh Rosen on the roster, we all know Kingsbury loves a fast-paced offense and Cooter has a history working with great quarterbacks.

Matthew Stafford had some great stats under his coaching. Trust me, the Cardinals would love it if Rosen started playing like he were Stafford.

View this post on Instagram Kliff is a fan of his new QB. A post shared by Arizona Cardinals (@azcardinals) on Jan 9, 2019 at 7:35pm PST

It really would be the most Detroit Lions thing ever if Cooter went to the Cardinals and just started lighting it up. I can already see it happening right now.

We got rid of him because somebody had to be blamed for our pathetic 6-10 year, and fans are soon going to find out our former offensive coordinator almost certainly wasn’t the problem.

Kingsbury is about to keep making some noise. Arizona fans have to love what they’re seeing right now.

