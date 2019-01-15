Massachusetts Elementary School Kids Make Incredible Lego Brady And Belichick Mural

As Tom Brady and Bill Belichick get set to lead the New England Patriots into their eighth straight AFC Championship game on Sunday, tributes to the two legends are flowing in throughout the country.

Perhaps no tribute matched the incredible creativity of the students at Brown Elementary school in Peabody, Massachusetts. The project was brought to the school by artist Rob Surette and designed using 20,000 Legos. (RELATED: Tom Brady Makes Major Announcement About His Future)

Guys, watch what happens when you walk to the other side of this mural made out of Legos. Mind blown. ???????????????? Students at Brown Elementary School in Peabody made it. CC @Patriots and @Edelman11 #WBZ pic.twitter.com/6DxVIaBd6M — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) January 14, 2019



The Legos are angled in such a way that, depending on what side of the giant portrait an observer looks at while walking by, either Brady or Belichick will appear.

The kids who made this clearly have a bright future. This is the type of creativity and entrepreneurship that makes America the greatest country in the world.

Hopefully somebody from the Patriots’ organization sees this and gets these kids on a plane to Kansas City before Sunday’s game. Heck, maybe even let them draw up plays. I sure wouldn’t bet against them after they constructed this masterpiece.

