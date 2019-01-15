Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Has Been In Contact With Kareem Hunt

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy made it clear that he has been in contact with former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt, who was coached by Nagy in KC, was cut by the Chiefs after a video surfaced that appeared to show him kicking a woman on the ground.

However, it doesn’t sound like the Bears are completely shutting the door on Hunt joining the team. Nagy told the media the following late Monday when discussing Hunt, according to ESPN:

I talked to Kareem, completely wanting to know how he’s doing. We had a good conversation. Here’s a kid that I spent a year coaching on offense. It’s a tough situation. I wanted to see … making sure that he’s OK but understanding, too, the situation that happened is unfortunate for everybody. He knows that … The only thing I cared about when I talked to him was literally his personal life, how he’s doing. It was a good conversation. He sounded good. But that’s it. The other stuff, that’s not where it’s at. There’s more to it than the football, so we talked strictly on that.

So, obviously, Nagy can’t come right out and say he’s going to sign a guy who has been out of the league ever since the TMZ video was released.

However, he is laying the groundwork for something of that nature to occur. He’s focused on talking about the personal life of Hunt, the fact he’s doing well and then just seeing where it goes from there. (RELATED: Will A Team Sign NFL Player Cut After Alleged Violence Against A Woman? Here’s What Executives Are Saying)

The reality of the situation is that somebody is almost certainly going to sign Hunt. The NFL gives players with troubled records second and third chances all the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem Hunt (@bigreem_3) on Nov 2, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT

If a team is to give a shot, the one being led by his old offensive coordinator seems like a very obvious choice.

Nagy also talked about the importance of second chances. Again, it would seem like the groundwork is being laid. Trust me, Hunt’s time away from the NFL is rapidly coming to an end.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter