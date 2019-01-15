Watch Drew Brees Give A Fire Pregame Speech Before Beating The Eagles

Drew Brees gave one hell of a great pregame speech before the New Orleans Saints beat the Philadlephia Eagles in the playoffs Sunday.

The NFL released footage of Brees late Monday afternoon on Twitter, and it’s outstanding. He had the passion of a million fires as he hyped up his guys. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

He ended the incredible rant by reminding his teammates that they would be “lethal” against the Eagles, and they certainly were. Give it a watch below.

The Eagles never had a chance after that speech. They didn’t have a prayer. If we’d all seen this before kickoff, I think the entire country would have bet on New Orleans.

There was no chance at all the Saints weren’t winning with Brees out in the streets spitting this kind of fire.

We need cameras around Brees around the clock ahead of the game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. I want to know what he’s saying and thinking nonstop.

How many more soundbites can we get? I have a feeling there’d be a steady stream. The man just seems like he’s a quote machine.

You can catch the Rams vs. the Saints Sunday 3:05 p.m. EST on FOX. It should be an electric game.

