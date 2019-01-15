HIGHLIGHTS: Syracuse Upsets Duke In Shocking Win, Zion Williamson Scores 35

Syracuse pulled off a shocking 95-91 overtime win Monday night over Duke.

Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson dropped 35 points, but it simply wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils. Just hours after I proclaimed that nobody could play with Duke right now, I get embarrassed on national television. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Maybe this loss won’t be the worst thing to happen to Coach K and the Blue Devils. All we’ve heard about all season is how Duke is so great and can just dominate everybody.

Obviously, I’ve fallen into that trap myself. It’s better to be humbled in January than it is to be humbled in March. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic In Latest Game. Watch The Majestic Highlights)

You’re season is likely over if you get humbled in March. Right now, Coach K can get his guys back to the drawing board and there’s no real damage done.

I also love Coach K’s reaction after the game when he said, “Life happens. Life happened to our team.” Honesty is important and he’s got that in spades.

Don’t start thinking this loss to Syracuse is a sign that the wheels are coming off. Trust me, they’re not.

Duke is still loaded with NBA talent, they have the best coach in the sport and a single ACC conference loss doesn’t change any of that. They’re going to be incredibly dangerous come March. You can bet on that.

