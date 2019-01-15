Kim Kardashian Confirms Big News About Her Family

Your first name

Kim Kardashian confirmed she’s expecting a fourth child via surrogate Monday evening.

The reality star and beauty mogul, 38, revealed the news on Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live,” hosted by Andy Cohen. (RELATED: Celebrate Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram golden girl A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 13, 2019 at 4:38pm PST

Cohen, who often gets celebrity guests to reveal breaking news and information on his show, was the first to broach the topic.

“Are you working on another child?” he asked Kardashian.

“We are,” she responded coyly, adding, “It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk.”

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 26, 2018 at 3:14pm PST

Reports that Kardashian was expecting her fourth child via surrogate surfaced in early January, about a week after the Kardashians’ famous annual Christmas Eve party.

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year from me and @parishilton A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 31, 2018 at 12:01pm PST

This is the first time any member of the mega-famous family has confirmed the news, however.

Kim and Kanye already have three children: North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months.

We can’t wait to see what kind of name the couple comes up with for baby number four.

Follow Jena on Twitter