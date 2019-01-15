Kim Kardashian Confirms Big News About Her Family
Kim Kardashian confirmed she’s expecting a fourth child via surrogate Monday evening.
The reality star and beauty mogul, 38, revealed the news on Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live,” hosted by Andy Cohen. (RELATED: Celebrate Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
Cohen, who often gets celebrity guests to reveal breaking news and information on his show, was the first to broach the topic.
“Are you working on another child?” he asked Kardashian.
“We are,” she responded coyly, adding, “It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk.”
View this post on Instagram
Reports that Kardashian was expecting her fourth child via surrogate surfaced in early January, about a week after the Kardashians’ famous annual Christmas Eve party.
View this post on Instagram
This is the first time any member of the mega-famous family has confirmed the news, however.
Kim and Kanye already have three children: North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months.
We can’t wait to see what kind of name the couple comes up with for baby number four.