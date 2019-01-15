Kyler Murray Enters The NFL Draft With Highest QBR In College Football History

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray has the highest QBR in the history of college football.

QBR, which as been recorded since 2004, is a rating that compiles all the stats of a quarterback in an average. It’s widely considered the most important number when it comes to quarterback play. You can read a full explainer on it from ESPN here.

As ESPN pointed out following Murray’s declaration for the NFL draft, his rating of a 95.8 is the highest on record. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Enters The NFL Draft)

Do we all know who second is? It’s Russell Wilson. That’d be another short quarterback who has had a pretty incredible pro career.

Kyler Murray is atop an impressive list of players with the highest single-season QBR. pic.twitter.com/7y7GO2xG2J — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 14, 2019

Murray having the highest QBR on college record should mean a lot, and the fact Russell Wilson is right behind him is not insignificant.

Wilson’s incredible success in the NFL has only further proven that a shorter quarterback can succeed in the NFL if he has the proper skill set.

Murray can run, he can make all the throws and his decision-making is outstanding. He shares a ton of similarities with Wilson, and that should have general managers giving him a hell of a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Aug 22, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

Something tells me that Murray will do extremely well in the NFL if he gets the opportunity. He tore it up in college, and I have no reason to believe he can’t do the same at the next level.