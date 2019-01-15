Meghan McCain Throws Down With Brian Stelter Over Heated Segment On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain put CNN in the crosshairs after Brian Stelter criticized an explosive segment from ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday.

Stelter shared the segment, in which both McCain and Abby Huntsman balked when co-host Sunny Hostin appeared to imply that Republicans who support border security were racists, along with the caption, “‘The View’ would need way more than an hour to finish this conversation…”

“The View” would need way more than an hour to finish this conversation… https://t.co/1Bh1W5gOLi — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2019

McCain fired back, saying, “Or sometimes we only need one segment on a subject to expose real anti-semitism when your network spent an entire year on a documentary on the subject and never touched it … ”

Or sometimes we only need one segment on a subject to expose real anti-semitism when your network spent an entire year on a documentary on the subject and never touched it…. https://t.co/2R7ssXFX5l — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 15, 2019

The segment that started it all began as a discussion about Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King, who lost his committee seats and may face censure over remarks that were deemed racist.

While all of the women at the table appeared to agree that King’s comments were unacceptable, Hostin took things a step further and related the situation to President Donald Trump and his proposed plan for border security.

“Will Republicans now step up to the plate with Donald Trump?” Hostin asked. “Because he has been using, I think, the border wall as sort of this dog whistle for racism. The government is still shut down. And I think it’s all about ‘Let’s not let all these brown people in.'”

Abby Huntsman pointed out the fact that 42 percent of Americans favor the border wall — and asked whether Hostin was saying that she believed they were all racists. When Hostin couldn’t answer, Meghan McCain jumped in.

She began by saying that it wasn’t fair to paint everyone with the same broad brush and suggest that all blacks, Hispanics or Republicans had to believe the same things. “That’s what got us into this mess,” she claimed.

McCain then went on to say that, although she doesn’t agree with Trump on many things and she’s not for one massive wall, she does believe in the need for strong border security — but wanting border security, she added, does not make her a racist. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Floats Parallel Universe Theory: ‘Jeb Bush Is President And I’m Happy’)

“You did just call 42 percent of the country — there was an implication that they could be racist. That is something that is going to make Abby and I uncomfortable,” she repeated.

“Check the platform,” Behar said, as Hostin asked repeatedly whether or not they could at least agree that Trump was a racist.

McCain fired back, “I am John McCain’s daughter! I am not someone who sits here and is okay with racism!”

