Another Migrant Caravan Sets Out For US Border

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

Another migrant caravan is on its way to the U.S., according to a Fox News report published Tuesday.

The latest group is reportedly comprised of about 500 Honduran nationals who left their country late Monday night, in advance of their anticipated departure of Tuesday morning.

The migrants allegedly gathered at the bus station in San Pedro Sula under rainy skies for a journey that is most likely to foment further confrontation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Migrants from the Central American caravan unlawfully trying to enter the United States. (Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)

Previous migrant caravans remain parked at the San Diego border crossing and have produced a series of security breaches, with some migrants sneaking across the border. There have been numerous reports that the would-be refugees are carrying a multitude of communicable diseases and the Department of Homeland Security has red-flagged criminal elements in the group. (RELATED: Border Violence Up 300% Since Migrant Caravan Arrival Says Government)

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run from tear gas released by U.S border patrol, near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run from tear gas released by U.S border patrol, near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Last week, President Donald Trump cited the latest caravan and declared that “we’re trying to break it up,” according to The New York Times. He reiterated that promise Monday morning in a tweet that suggested only a border wall would be effective to counter migrant caravans.

According to the Fox report, one woman who wished to remain anonymous said she would seek asylum in the U.S. after enduring the rape of her nine-year-old daughter and “because it’s not possible to live in Honduras anymore.” (RELATED: Migrant Caravan Demand Give Us Each $50,000 Or Let Us In)

Previous caravan journeys have been marked by violent incidents and clashes with Mexican authorities as they made their way to the U.S.

