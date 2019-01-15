Model Nina Agdal Says She Wouldn’t Date Her Boyfriend If He Was Poor

Nina Agdal kept it 100 percent real when discussing her boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook and his finances.

Agdal recently shared a photo of herself after a "date" with Brinkley-Cook on Instagram. Seems normal enough, but it's what she wrote in the comment section that caught my attention.

According to Page Six, Agdal responded with "probably not" when asked if she'd keep dating her boyfriend if he "was broke."

That's the kind of honesty that money simply can't buy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 19, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

Let's all be real for a moment. There's a ton of women who are just out for money. They want a rich husband or boyfriend. I don't blame them. It's all part of the hustle.

However, it's pretty rare to find one who is so blunt and open about it. You simply have to respect Agdal's honesty.

Sure, she’s all about the cash, but she’s not going to pretend she’s not. I like that a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Oct 26, 2018 at 7:32am PDT

Agdal will always be a real one in my book after this comment about her boyfriend. If she’s ever looking to get real fringe class with it, my number isn’t that hard to get a hold of.

