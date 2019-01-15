Patrick Mahomes New Ad Hilariously Inspired By Iconic 70s Coca-Cola Commercial

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes just did his first commercial and it’s clearly inspired by the iconic 70s Coca-Cola commercial with “Mean” Joe Green.

In the video shared on social media Tuesday, the 23-year-old star quarterback, who recently signed an endorsement deal with Hunts Ketchup, will only sign his autograph on the bottles of their product when approached by a group of young fans.

“Ah man, I can’t sign that one, man. I can get this though,” Mahomes said to the young boys. “Here you go. How about you, kid? You want me to sign this? Here you go, man.”

Mahomes then starts to walks away before he then stops, turns around and tosses a bottle of ketchup to the one kid that wasn’t carrying Hunt’s ketchup and said, “Hey kid.”

It is clearly inspired by the iconic 1979 commercial for Coca-Cola with the Pittsburgh Steelers “Mean” Joe Green who tossed a jersey at a young fan in that ad after the kid shared his soda with the football player.

As previously reported, the Chiefs quarterback’s love of ketchup is well-known and one of the condiment’s companies, Heinz 57, even suggested during the regular season that if he threw for 57 touchdowns they would give him a lifetime supply.

“Hey @patrickmahomes5, you give us 57 touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life,” Heinz company tweeted.