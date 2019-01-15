Sarah Sanders Birthday Tweet Delivers Backhanded Blow To NBC

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wished Dan Scavino a happy birthday on Twitter Monday night — and added in a dig aimed at NBC to boot.

“Happy Birthday @Scavino45 one of my favorite people at the WH and one of the most talented people I know,” the tweet began. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Responds To New York Times Report)

But then Sanders also added context to the photo — which showed Scavino, between National Security Adviser John Bolton and Sanders, laughing — with a caption: “Photo of us reading NBC story about @POTUS not visiting the troops, while he’s visiting the troops in Iraq and Germany over Christmas.”

Happy Birthday @Scavino45 one of my favorite people at the WH and one of the most talented people I know. (Photo of us reading NBC story about @POTUS not visiting the troops, while he’s visiting the troops in Iraq and Germany over Christmas). pic.twitter.com/2Kp26F8SRI — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 15, 2019

Sanders was referencing a story, published by NBC at Christmas, which claimed that President Donald Trump would be the first sitting president to not visit troops for Christmas.

What NBC failed to realize was that, even by the time the story was published, plans were already in motion and the president was en route to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, where both he and first lady Melania Trump paid a visit to American troops in a war zone.

