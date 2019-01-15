Serena Williams Turns Heads With Very Bright Australian Open Outfit

Jena Greene | Reporter

Serena Williams turned heads Tuesday at the start of the Australian Open for one of her signature attention-grabbing outfits.

The second-most winning female tennis player of all time, 37, did not let her onlookers down as she debuted a bright green bodysuit on her first day at the tournament. You can see it for yourself below. (RELATED: Celebrate Serena Williams’ Birthday With These Championship Level Photos)

Williams paired her kelly green Nike bodysuit with sheer black fishnet stockings, and drew a TON of commentary from it:

This isn’t the first time the world has been captivated by Serena’s outfits. The tennis star raised controversy when she wore a black catsuit to the French Open, which was later banned (and the ban caused a TON of controversy. Even tennis star Billie Jean King called out the French Open for “policing women’s bodies” and cited the ban as “disrespectful”).

Serena has also worn tutus, a move that many perceived to be a response to the catsuit’s ban:

Even now, many are drawing similarities between her green body suit and the now-infamous catsuit. Some called the move a “brilliant” maneuver around the French Open ban.

So far, Serena hasn’t commented on the outfit. And she doesn’t have to. She’s got another match tomorrow against Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard, and there’s no doubt that’s where her focus is.

Tags : australia serena williams tennis
