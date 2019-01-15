Skip Bayless Thinks The MLB Wants Kyler Murray Because He’s Black

Fox Sports pundit Skip Bayless apparently thinks the MLB wants to get its hands on Kyler Murray because he’s a star black athlete.

Murray’s MLB rights are owned by the Oakland A’s, and there has been a huge effort to get him to commit to baseball. The Heisman winner declared for the NFL draft Monday night, but baseball isn’t off the table just yet. According to Bayless, the MLB will do what is necessary to get a star of his race in the league. (RELATED: Heisman Winner Kyler Murray Enters The NFL Draft)

“The reason I believe major league baseball is behind this push is because it so badly needs African American stars,” Bayless said Monday on FS1, as he launched into a rant about how black athletes used to dominate back in the day.

You can watch his full comments below.

“I know Kyler Murray would probably be the shortest QB who’s ever played … but I think he can play. I think he can be at least as good as Russell Wilson or Doug Flutie.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/uMxK13uLk4 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 14, 2019

This is such a painfully forced take from Bayless that it made me cringe when I first heard it. Did it ever occur to Bayless that they don’t want Murray because he’s black but instead because he’s the Heisman winner?

Could it be that simple? I think it could be.

The Oakland A’s convincing the reigning Heisman winner to choose baseball over football would be a massive coup for the MLB.

I can promise you the exact same situation would be unfolding if a white Heisman winner was pondering a decision between the leagues.

Trust me, Murray would be getting treated the exact same way if he was as white as I am.

Get better takes, Skip. This one was just plain lazy.

