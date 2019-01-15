William Barr’s Grandson Steals The Show With Heartwarming Notes Caught On Camera

William Barr may have made news by testifying on Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be United States attorney general, but it was his grandson, Liam, who stole the show when his handwritten notes to his grandfather were photographed and posted to Reuters.

DailyMail U.S. political editor David Martosko called them the “BEST photos of the month.”

If you have kids, you know these are the BEST photos of the month. Attorney general nominee Bill Barr’s young grandson, Liam, had a notepad during today’s confirmation hearing. (Photos: @Reuters) pic.twitter.com/bFotPCgwzR — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 15, 2019

“Dear Grandpa,” Liam Daly wrote. “I love you so much. You are doing great so far. But I know you s[t]ill will. I am having so much fun. Love Liam.”

Liam’s PS then offered some wise understanding far beyond his years:

“PS I think Russia’s people are fine. It is the government [that] is the problem.”

The photos of the notes written by Barr’s grandson were captured by Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Need The Title’: Trump’s Attorney General Nominee Gets In Terse Back And Forth With Mazie Hirono)

Follow Scott on Twitter