Instagram’s Hottest New Trend Is The ’10 Year Challenge.’ But This One Celebrity Just Won It

Your first name

Instagram’s latest trend is the “10 year challenge,” where celebrities and models post photos of themselves from 10 years ago and compare it to a current photo.

Millions of people have participated, including the likes of Christina Aguilera, Jessica Biel, Mandy Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Hudson. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Unrecognizable In Her Latest Magazine Spread)

View this post on Instagram These last 10 years have REALLY aged me. #10yearchallenge A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 16, 2019 at 5:56am PST

View this post on Instagram Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 14, 2019 at 7:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram #10yearchallenge #challengeaccepted A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 15, 2019 at 1:34pm PST

View this post on Instagram A decade and a buzz cut later #10YearChallenge A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 14, 2019 at 11:36pm PST

But one celebrity posted their version of the #10YearChallenge and pretty much burned the entire internet down in the process.

Caitlyn Jenner, who has more than nine million Instagram followers, posted her own version of the challenge with the caption, “Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge Be authentic to yourself,” as well as a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge Be authentic to yourself A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jan 15, 2019 at 8:44am PST

The post has received more than 460,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments since it was posted on Tuesday.

A lot of celebrities have changed their looks over the years, but I don’t think anyone’s changed as much as Caitlyn Jenner. She wins this one, hands down.

Follow Jena on Twitter