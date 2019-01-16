Instagram’s Hottest New Trend Is The ’10 Year Challenge.’ But This One Celebrity Just Won It
Instagram’s latest trend is the “10 year challenge,” where celebrities and models post photos of themselves from 10 years ago and compare it to a current photo.
Millions of people have participated, including the likes of Christina Aguilera, Jessica Biel, Mandy Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Hudson. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Unrecognizable In Her Latest Magazine Spread)
#10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/Flm1hmJagO
— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) January 14, 2019
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
But one celebrity posted their version of the #10YearChallenge and pretty much burned the entire internet down in the process.
Caitlyn Jenner, who has more than nine million Instagram followers, posted her own version of the challenge with the caption, “Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge Be authentic to yourself,” as well as a heart emoji.
View this post on Instagram
The post has received more than 460,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments since it was posted on Tuesday.
A lot of celebrities have changed their looks over the years, but I don’t think anyone’s changed as much as Caitlyn Jenner. She wins this one, hands down.