A French Protester Is In A Coma After Riot Police Shot Him

Yellow jacket protester and volunteer firefighter Olivier Beziade got shot Saturday as he ran away at an anti-climate protest in France.

The father of three was gunned down by police with a non-lethal riot control weapon and is suffering from a “very serious brain injury” and in an induced coma, according to family members.

“They shot us like rabbits,” Beziade’s wife Cindy Beziade said to France Info. “I’m furious. This is unacceptable. I won’t let it go. The pictures speak for themselves.” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

This is just the latest to be found in protest footage. This incident marks the ninth week of anti-climate and anti-globalist protesters taking to the streets of France to get their voices heard.

