Report: Heather Locklear Focuses On Her ‘Sobriety,’ Splits With Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear has reportedly split with her boyfriend Chris Heisser and it’s all in an attempt to be focused on what’s most important to her — and that’s “her sobriety.”

“By her making this move, it gives her a great reset button on what is most important and that is her sobriety,” a friend of the 57-year-old actress reportedly told People magazine Tuesday. (RELATED: Heather Locklear Resurfaces In A Bikini After Reportedly Entering Rehab Again)

The “Melrose Place” star reportedly left her treatment facility in recent weeks and she’s now “doing out-patient rehab at home.”

“She’s doing great. She has her parents staying with her, which has been great for everyone truly close to her. The fact that her parents are now staying with her is a good development and comforting,” the friend added.

The friend continued, “Heather needs grounding and normalcy and what better people to do that than her own parents. It’s a good thing in the end.”

The source explained that Heisser, “did not help her [Locklear] sustain her goals of sobriety.”

“She set goals of sobriety two years ago and those were not working with him in the picture,” the friend added. “She has a new focus and her sole focus is on herself.”

The friend continued, “This comes as good news to everyone who’s close to her. Everyone is pulling for the old Heather to rebound.”

The celebrity couple first reconnected in 2016 and made their relationship public the following year.

The “Dynasty” actress made headlines throughout 2018 with reports of police being called to her home for several domestic disturbances followed by reports Locklear had been hospitalized for a possible overdose. She reportedly entered a treatment facility for “substance abuse and mental health” shortly afterward and sources claimed that she was put on a psychiatric hold in November.