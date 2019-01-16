TNT’s ‘I Am The Night’ Premieres In Less Than Two Weeks. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know

The highly-anticipated TNT show “I am the Night” will hit our televisions in less than two weeks, and should be a thrill ride about infamous Black Dahlia murder.

Chris Pine’s new show will arrive the night of January 28, and I couldn’t be more excited. The plot of the show, according to TNT, is as follows:

Inspired by true events, “I Am the Night” tells the gripping story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a teenage girl who is given away at birth, and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna lives more-or-less comfortably with the mysteries of her origin, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a ruined reporter (Chris Pine), haunted by the case that undid him. Together they follow a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.

You can watch a few previews of the show below. They all look absolutely outstanding. (RELATED: Everybody Is Talking About This Upcoming Show About An Infamous Murder. Check Out The Preview)

I don’t know how anybody could watch those previews above, and not be super jacked for this show. It’s about one of the most infamous murders in American, features Chris Pine and is a dark TNT production.

What’s not to love? It sounds awesome on every single level.

Would you all like to guess what I’ll be doing the night of January 28th? I’ll be sitting on my couch, the lights will be down, the nachos will be made, a beer will be in my hand and I will be locked in on TNT.

There will be nothing in the world that’s capable of tearing my eyes away from the screen. Send a damn SWAT team. It won’t matter a single bit. I’m not moving.

It’s going to be one hell of a fun ride. That much I can guarantee you. TNT hasn’t ever let me down before and I don’t think they’ll do it with “I am the Night.

P.S.: India Eisley is a bit of a smoke.

