Shutdown Update: TSA Is Playing Explicit Rap Songs Through Speakers At This Airport

After nearly a month without pay, TSA agents at John F. Kennedy airport in New York have found a way to enjoy their jobs despite the circumstances.

According to several onlookers passing through JFK this week, things ironically seem a little more lively at the security line. It probably has something to do with the fact that TSA agents, who are going largely unpaid during the shutdown, have control of the music in many terminals.

And without fear of losing their jobs or pay (can’t lose it if you don’t have it), they’re playing some, shall we say, spicer music.

TSA has officially stopped giving a fuck. SICKO MODE (dirty version) is playing on the speakers at JFK lmfaooo — lsdipalma (@LSDiPalma) January 9, 2019

I was in JFK at 6:30am the other day and they were playing that poopty scoop Kanye song and I felt like I was in the twilight zone — Tracee Ellis Ross Jr (@virghoe_) January 9, 2019

This is how you know TSA has lowkey stopped caring They’re passing around the aux and playing the uncensored versions of “Sicko Mode” and “Lift Yourself” at JFK: https://t.co/ULS79szD5i pic.twitter.com/SnrHmx9LFF — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 14, 2019

JFK is playing sicko mode we’re living in a simulation — cesar millan (the dog whisperer) (@postmetaboi) January 7, 2019

In case you haven't heard Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," you can listen to it here. It's dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks now and almost decently is not suitable for all audiences.

View this post on Instagram Thank u 2018 2019. Let’s go harder. Better leadership A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Dec 31, 2018 at 7:15pm PST

The shutdown, which is the second largest in government history, has left nearly 800,000 federal employees in the dark. Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC he believes the shutdown has cost his airline at least $25 million alone and will continue to hemorrhage money as the shutdown continues.

At least TSA is making the best of it.

