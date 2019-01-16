Watch The Highlights Of Running Back Kerryon Johnson’s Rookie Season With The Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions recently released a great video chronicling Kerryon Johnson’s rookie season with the team.

Johnson had an outstanding season with the Lions when he was healthy. Everybody who follows the Lions knows how desperately the team needs a solid running threat to take some pressure off of Stafford. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Awful Announcement About The Team. Everything Is Falling Apart)

That’s exactly what the former Auburn star did during his running campaign. I’d even say that when he was playing at the top of his game, Johnson was the best running back Stafford has ever had.

Now, that’s not saying a lot because the Lions have been pathetic in that department. Still, Johnson put up some sick plays and the video from the team proves that fact.

Check out the best plays from @AyeyoKEJO‘s rookie season. pic.twitter.com/Ix6Oqj7H1E — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 14, 2019

The Lions could be incredibly dangerous next season if Johnson can stay healthy. The man is lighting coming out of the backfield, and he forces defenses to stay honest with Stafford.

Again, that’s something Detroit needs to have in order to win.

It should be really exciting to see what Johnson can do over the next couple years. If he continues to progress and improve, then we’re in for some big things.

I can’t wait!

