Where Will Kyler Murray Get Drafted? He Should Go In The First Round

Kyler Murray’s draft stock seems to be the hottest topic in sports right now.

Murray lit the sports world on fire when he declared for the draft Monday, and speculation is all over the place for where he could get picked.

Albert Breer’s sources have the former Oklahoma star as a second to third round pick, Benjamin Allbright is hearing he’ll go in the first and NFL agent Erik Burkhardt has him going in the top 15. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Enters The NFL Draft)

The majority of evaluators I’ve asked see Murray as a Friday pick (Round 2-3). Thing about that, tho, is QBs routinely get moved up the board. That’s why, over the last 4 years, there’ve been 13 first-round QBs, and just 2 second-round QBs. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 14, 2019

Interesting. Getting some early feedback on Kyler Murray is similar to a sentiment echoed about Johnny Manziel (they’re nothing alike as people so don’t misunderstand the quote)… “everybody thinks he’s going in the first, but they all say someone else will take him, not us.” — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 14, 2019

On the latest @ComebackSZNshow, Johnny Football’s (@JManziel2) agent @ErikBurkhardt bet him 100k that Kyler Murray will go in the top 10 of the NFL draft. Listen to the full episode https://t.co/tk2iYtG65s pic.twitter.com/2sL52OMg6K — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 11, 2019

That’s a pretty large window for where somebody might get drafted, but there’s a major clue that we should all be paying attention to.

Murray appears to be giving up baseball right now and the $4.66 million signing bonus from the Oakland Athletics. The only realistic reason for doing that is if you’re more than confident you’re a first-round NFL draft pick.

Realistically, there’s no way anybody would turn down millions guaranteed in baseball to maybe get a couple hundred grand in guaranteed money if they’re picked in the later rounds. That would make zero sense.

I’m already on the record saying that I think Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals should be giving Murray a hard look with the first overall pick.

The Oklahoma Heisman winner is lightning quick, has a cannon for an arm and is incredibly elusive. Think a less accurate, but more athletic Russell Wilson with similar arm strength. What general manager wouldn’t take a guy with those attributes first overall?

Answer: none.

View this post on Instagram Did I… A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Mar 18, 2018 at 7:56pm PDT

Put your money on the table right now and bet that Murray will go in the first round if he sticks with the NFL. I have no doubt at all in my mind.

The young man can play ball and he has big-time NFL potential.

