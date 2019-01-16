Margot Robbie Is Developing A WWII Show. Here Is What We Know

Margot Robbie has a new World War II project on the way, and it sounds very impressive.

Now, everybody knows that I’m all about World War II movies and television shows. I live for them, and this upcoming project from Robbie sounds great.

“The things women did in the Second World War were incredible. We have a TV project [in development] about female codebreakers who shaved two years off the war. Never heard of any of them, or the women of the SOE [Special Operations Executive]. I would have loved to hear about that in class,” She said during an interview with RadioTimes.com. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

It should be fascinating to see Robbie in a WWII film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @margotrobbie on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Something tells me that a show about badass women fighting the Nazis and winning the war won’t have a problem drawing eyeballs, especially with a certified smoke like Robbie leading the way. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Trust me. I get paid to know these things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @margotrobbie on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:31am PST

Obviously, we don’t have a ton of details and and it sounds like her project is right around the corner. That’s not necessarily bad news.

That allows plenty of time for the hype train to get nice and sped up. My only request is that we get to see Robbie in some combat fatigues.

Again, you’re just crazy if you think that won’t draw viewers. It absolutely will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @margotrobbie on Feb 23, 2015 at 7:18pm PST

Make sure to check back from time to time for more details when we have them. I’m going to be following the development of this show like a hawk.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter