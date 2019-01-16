Paige VanZant Looks Ready To Roll In UFC Return Against Rachael Ostovich

Your first name

Paige VanZant looked ready to crush some skulls in a recent social media post.

VanZant will return to the octagon Saturday night against Rachael Ostovich in ESPN's first UFC event, and I think I've made it more than clear that I can't wait. I'm all about that kind of action.

The flyweight fighter posted a shot of herself in her UFC gear with the caption, "Fight week."

I think it's safe to say that she appeared to be in prime form to get a win.

View this post on Instagram Fight week. : @ericcoleman1 A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 15, 2019 at 2:18pm PST

I honestly don’t know what I’ll do if VanZant loses this fight to Ostovich. I have played out this scenario in my head about a billion times.

In my mind, the fan favorite steps into the octagon and knocks out Ostovich in a matter of seconds. Obviously, that’s probably not going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 9, 2019 at 9:28pm PST

I think VanZant wins, but I just don’t see it being over quickly. I wish it would be. Hell, I wish this fight was over in one or two strikes.

However, let’s all be realistic here. We have no reason to believe that’s how quickly Ostovich will be defeated.

Let’s all just hope VanZant walks out with a win. Let’s get after it 12 Gauge.

