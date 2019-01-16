Quavo Invites The Clemson Football Team To Party With Him

Rapper Quavo wants to dine with the Clemson football team, and he wants to do it much bigger than the White House did.

President Donald Trump treated the national champs to a buffet of fast food Monday night, and it was pretty entertaining. However, Quavo apparently wasn’t too impressed with McDonald’s being on the menu. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

The superstar rapper tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “I WANNA SHOW CLEMSON TIGERS AND POTUS HOW CHAMPS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE TREATED YALL WELCOME TO COME BY THE QC HEADQUARTERS ANYTIME Dabbin DABO STILL #GODAWGS The Stir Fry Way!”

Now, this sounds like something I can get behind. Quavo and the rest of Migos partying it up with the Tigers would be internet gold.

I’m not sure Dabo would love it, but I think we can all agree one party with a rap group won’t kill the national champs. (RELATED: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Towers Over Donald Trump During White House Visit)

After all, what’s the point of beating the tar out of Alabama if you’re not allowed to get down with rappers? Seems like they obviously should be allowed to rage with Quavo and the rest of his squad.

If this does happen, I want to go on the record right now stating that I want to be front and center. There’s no chance in hell I want to miss a single second.

If there’s any justice in all at this world, videos will soon appear online of Trevor Lawrence shotgunning beers with Migos.

