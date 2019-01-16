Study: Trump Received 90% Negative TV Coverage In 2018

A new study reveals that the major broadcast news networks continued to give President Donald Trump significantly negative coverage throughout the second year of his presidency.

The Media Research Center analyzed news coverage of the Trump administration on ABC, CBS and NBC’s evening news broadcasts and found that the president received a stunning 90-percent negative coverage in 2018. (RELATED: TV News Coverage Of Trump Was 92 Percent Negative This Summer)

The Trump administration was by far the media’s favorite story of the year, accounting for 28 percent of their airtime — and out of Trump-related stories, the media chose to most often focus on anything related to allegations of Russian collusion.

The next four biggest Trump-related stories were: immigration, the Kavanaugh hearings, North Korea and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s hush money payments.

The establishment media’s constant attacks on Trump in 2018 were a continuation of its incessantly negative coverage in 2017, during which year the president also suffered 90-percent negative coverage versus 10-percent positive coverage.

However, as MRC points out, the media’s coverage of the president hasn’t appeared to sway public opinion. According to RealClearPolitics, Trump’s approval rating actually climbed more than two percentage points throughout the year, from 40-percent to 42.7-percent approval.

