Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Claims He Got ‘C’ On His Medial Evaluation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians sounded pumped about his physical results.

Arians said the following during a Tuesday appearance on 98.7 FM in Phoenix, according to JoeBucsFan.com:

Man, they gave me this unbelievable physical. They said I got a C. That’s like the best news I’ve had in like 10 years: I got a C on the physical. Yeah, I mean, Cs were always great for me … you know what I mean. When you’ve been an F health-wise for 10 years, a C is great.

I have never heard a guy speak with so much joy about getting a “C” on a physical exam. You’d think the guy just won the lottery with the way he’s talking. A C? Can you believe it? Yeah, I don’t find that too hard to believe at all. (RELATED: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hire Bruce Arians As Head Coach)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Jan 10, 2019 at 5:43pm PST

Look, I’m not making fun of people who are out of shape. I wasn’t always the physical freak specimen I am these days.

Yes, I was born with incredible genetics in DNA, but once upon a time, I was chugging Mountain Dew. Not anymore. Now, I’m well on my to getting a shot in the NFL. These shredded abdomen didn’t show up by accident.

So, please understand I wouldn’t ever make fun of somebody’s physical stature. I wouldn’t do that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Jan 10, 2019 at 8:45am PST

However, I’m also a big believe in excellence, and I’m not sure the Bucs new coach being pumped about an average grade is really the pursuit of excellence. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

Is this the attitude he’ll be bringing to Tampa Bay? That doesn’t sound like a Super Bowl mentality to me.

Again, I’m saying this as a guy who once upon a time wasn’t a freak of nature athlete. Make sure to consider that when evaluating my remarks and thoughts.

Props to Arians for not failing, but I still feel like we can do better down in Tampa. Just a little food for thoughts.

