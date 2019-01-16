Turkey Seeks To Extradite NBA Star Who Opposes Erdogan

Turkey is seeking an international arrest warrant for New York Knicks’ star Enes Kanter, an outspoken opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish authorities are accusing Kanter of participating in a terrorist organization. According to the Associated Press, Turkey is seeking Kanter’s arrest based on alleged ties to Fethullah Gulen, a cleric whom the Erdogan regime blames for a failed 2016 coup attempt. (RELATED: Andrew Brunson’s US Pastor Describes What It Was Like Inside Turkish Courtroom)

Kanter fired back at the Turkish government’s claims, denying any evidence of wrongdoing and saying he’s never received so much as a parking ticket.

“Turkish Government can NOT present any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing,” Kanter said. “I don’t even have a parking ticket in the US. I have always been a law-abiding resident.”

Kanter has become one of Erdogan’s top enemies because of his outspokenness against him. Kanter’s family, who still live in Turkey, disowned him after he supported the failed coup, even telling him to change his last name.

Earlier this month, Kanter decided against joining his team for an overseas game in London out of fear that an attempt might be made on his life.