Fox Nation Host Tyrus Blasts Gillette’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Ad: ‘Clean Up Your Back Yard’ First

Fox Nation host Tyrus Smash blasted Gillette’s “toxic masculinity” ad Wednesday and suggested it should “clean up” its “backyard before blaming all men.”

“#gillette #comeonman clean up your back yard before blaming all men. Everyone needs to respect women and each other but don’t throw shade if your part of the tree #nuffsaid,” the 45-year-old host and former wrestler wrote on Instagram along with a photo from some outdoor event showing ladies walking around in blue skin-tight outfits with the words “Gillette” across their backsides. (RELATED: Generation Z Is In Session. Meet The Nation’s Youngest Black State Legislator)

A short time later, he appeared on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” to talk about the ad and asked where the commercial was that called out the Kardashians for “telling little girls they need to have filters and fake hair and breast jobs.”

“I mean I’m all for a hey, let’s do right and be right commercial,” Tyrus said. “But it just felt very isolated towards men. You know, anytime you take one group and you blame them for a problem, there is an issue. There are a lot of things that go into — they covered bullying, cyber-bullying. They covered misogynistic stuff. There are bad dudes. There are also irresponsible women.”

“Where is the commercial going after the Kardashians to telling little girls they need to have filters and fake hair and breast jobs to be beautiful and Brazilian butt lifts to be beautiful?” the Fox contributor added. “No, I’m just saying. Where’s that?”

Tyrus continued, “Good men, make good decisions. I’m a father. If my son jumped on a boy in a backyard, it would have been the worst mistake he made that day. And he’d have had to apologize to everybody. So, I think the norm is people do right.”

“This is from a frequent viewer, also known as my husband who has raised two sons,” MacCallum responded. “And I asked everybody to weigh in. He said ‘if we have to be taught by a razor company trying to sell razor blades how to be better, moral people than we’re in huge trouble’.”

“‘Society has successfully taken down organizations like the Boy Scouts and Christian and community groups to know corporations are replacing the role of teaching better citizenship,'” she added.

The other guests on the panel continued arguing if “there is a problem with men.”

Tyrus came back and said the ad makes it sound like the norm for men is to “sexually harass women all day” and that is “not the norm.”

“That is the point,” the wrestler shared. “The norm is not that we sit around and sexually harass women all day. That’s not the norm in this.”

Shortly after the ad came out, people like Piers Morgan called out the company for contributing to the “global assault on masculinity,” something that seems to be a trend these days.

“I’ve used Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signaling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity. Let boys be damn boys. Let men be damn men,” the former CNN talk show host tweeted Monday, along with a clip of the ad.