Afternoon Mirror: Megyn Kelly Heads To Jury Duty With A Bad Attitude

“Guiliani out-Giuliani’ed himself tonight.”

— CNN’s Don Lemon on his program Wednesday night. Giulianni appeared on “Chris Cuomo Primetime.” The former New York mayor and the president’s lawyer claimed there is no evidence of collusion by President Trump.

Megyn Kelly heads to jury duty with a bad attitude

“About to begin jury duty this morning. Slightly concerned about the effectiveness of the ‘I’m far too busy’ excuse this time.'” — ex-NBC “TODAY” Show host Megyn Kelly tweeted. Considering that she will pocket nearly $70 million in total for her brief stint at NBC, it seems like jury duty should be a breeze.

Her attitude seemed to improve when TMZ confronted her with their camera on her way into a New York City courthouse. She said she was picked for a jury a decade ago “and it was actually kind of fun.” When asked if she’ll soon return to TV, she replied, “We’ll see.” She was so utterly polite to the TMZ reporter the entire time. “Take care, good luck!” he called after her.

Jake Tapper has sympathy for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

“If it’s anything like when I tried to teach my Grammie how to use a mouse, thoughts and prayers.” — CNN’s Jake Tapper on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) teaching her colleagues how to use Twitter. Just remember, the spotlight is so scary for her.

Entertainment writer has policy on not helping guys who dumped her

“As a rule of thumb, if you broke up with me, I do not want to meet up for coffee so you can ‘pick [my] brain about writing sometime.’ … No, guy I slept with once, I am not going to write about the short film you made with your friends in the national magazine I work for … I just … will never be able to comprehend male shamelessness.” — Dana Schwartz, correspondent, Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking of Giuliani…

“I remain convinced that Rudy’s involvement in Trumpworld is just a massive exercise in fucking the entire GOP up because it told him in 2008 that he couldn’t win as a liberal, pro-choice New Yorker with marital issues.” — Liz Mair, GOP communications consultant.

HuffPost and New York Mag’s Yashar Ali explains: “This is always how Rudy gets ahead of news. He goes on cable tv, does a wild interview, and shares stuff that appears to be gaffe when it’s not. He did the same thing with the Stormy Daniels payments last year. It’s all intentional.”

NationalReviewOnline‘s Jonah Goldberg: “I mean we’ve gone from ‘It’s an insane conspiracy theory!’ to ‘He’s not responsible if there was a little colluding by his campaign manager and staff.'”

Giuliani’s exact quote: “I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or people in the campaign.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.): “Dear @MSNBC @FoxNews @NBCNews @ABCNews @CBSNews: Can you also put Rudy Giuliani on prime time TV? Every day would be great. Thanks.”

Why the hell is Schumer tweeting about Cardi B?

“Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?” — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday night.

Sen. Lindsey Graham both sides the House and White House

“One sophomoric response does not deserve another. Speaker Pelosi’s threat to cancel the State of the Union is very irresponsible and blatantly political … President Trump denying Speaker Pelosi military travel to visit our troops in Afghanistan, our allies in Egypt and NATO is also inappropriate. …I am glad the Speaker wants to meet our troops and hear from our commanders and allies. I am very disappointed she’s playing politics with the State of the Union.” — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Most Annoying Thing Of The Day

“Perks of being in the Democratic Caucus: I will be teaching a Twitter class tomorrow morning open to all members.” — New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Irritating). USA Today calls her a “social media star” and “something of a sensation.” She also majorly and stupidly overreacts to stories that are actually positive about her when they are published by a right-leaning outlet.

Darla Shine lashes out at CNN’s Erin Burnette

“Oh #ErinBurnett if you’re going to do another show on me have me on this time. I’ll teach you how to make a salad.” — Darla Shine, wife of President Trump‘s Communications Director Bill Shine and God’s gift to Twitter. She has also called porn actress Stormy Daniels a “skank” and remarked that ex-FNCer Gretchen Carlson is “unhappy and complaining.”

Also…Darla wants to cook at the White House during the shutdown. She apparently makes a mean antipasto.

I am happy to volunteer to cook at the #WhiteHouse during the #GovernmentShutdown. Here is one of my antipasto trays, I can start tomorrow @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/s3hXgyQmAS — Darla Shine (@DarlaShine) January 16, 2019

CNN’s Stelter makes a dumb confession

“I’ll confess, I don’t understand all the State of the Union hate. People who want to watch, watch. Most people don’t, so they don’t. What’s the harm? Some traditions are worth saving. Now, whether to hold a SOTU during a shutdown is another Q…” — Brian Stelter, alleged senior media reporter, CNN. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Compares Brian Stelter To A Palace Eunuch)

Stormy Daniels won’t say no to, er, fighting Tomi Lahren

When a follower says, “I’d pay good money to see @StormyDaniels beat the shit out of @TomiLahren,” Stormy, whose Twitter feed is generally feisty and filthy, keeps her options open: “I’d enjoy using my fists on her … take that how you will. *wink wink* Besides she won’t be able to spew her nonsense with her mouth full.”

Featured Twitter Bio of the Day: Matt Taibbi

“Author of THE DIVIDE, GRIFTOPIA, THE BUSINESS SECRETS OF DRUG DEALING, and HATE INC. My 2019 resolution was no more Twitter vitriol, but that lasted nine days.”

Yes, I’m now following Burger King

“Due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamburgers. just serving hamburgers today.” — Burger King mocking President Trump‘s misspelling of “hamburgers.”

Heated Convo Among Journos

Kate Bennett: “So, lemme get this straight, the second lady of the United States has chosen to work at a school that openly discriminates against LGBT adults and children.”

Grace Segers, political reporter, CBS News: “While shocking to some, it is not at all unusual for strict religious schools to include an anti-LGBT rider for employment.”

Kate Bennett, CNN: “My beef isn’t necessarily with the school – which is private and Christian. The great thing about this country is people have free will to practice their faith. My problem is the second lady of the United States is voluntarily choosing a school that bans homosexuality.”

Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist: “CNN White House reporter will generously allow Christians to exist so long as they and their spouses don’t run for office. And if they do, I guess they must avoid any Christian affiliation? Fascinating!”

Gossip Roundup

