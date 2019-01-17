Antonio Brown Tweets About Emmanuel Sanders And Bruce Arians

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown just can’t learn when to hop off of his Twitter.

Brown has been seemingly feuding with the entire world, and just can’t seem to stop. Wednesday, he went on Twitter and began going after Bruce Arians and Emmanuel Sanders.

Why did Brown think this was smart? I have no idea, but you can see the Twitter exchange below about how he’s not actually a diva.

He didn’t draft me he drafted @ESanders_10 same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears kangoo hats n glasses but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien https://t.co/jALXyhQMAw — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 16, 2019

@AB84 you know damn well I didn’t travel to LA to talk about you fam. You trippin yo. I went to be a analyst in which you acting foolish was the topic and I gave my analytical opinion. Get off the gas yo. You did it to yourself — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 16, 2019

I know that Arians claimed Brown has changed since he got in the league, but the Steelers receiver needs to learn to just shut the hell up.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, likes throwing a ton of cash at a player that’s shooting off his mouth non-stop. Let Arians say whatever he wants. It shouldn’t impact Brown’s ability to get better on the field. (RELATED: Steelers Will Listen To Offers For Antonio Brown. Experts Think They Could Get A 2nd Round Pick)

I also don’t understand how he thought tweeting about Sanders and Arians was going to prove to people that he wasn’t actually a diva. Seems to be counterproductive.

This is so simple, and yet, he just can’t seem to focus on only football.

View this post on Instagram

I have no idea what the future holds for Brown, but I have to imagine the list of teams interested in his services will only continue to dwindle as he continues to shoot his mouth off.

It’s such a shame because he is very talented. He just can’t stay focused on what actually matters.

