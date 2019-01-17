The Atlantic Dedicates New Issue To Impeaching Trump

The Atlantic’s cover story for its March issue calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, arguing that his fitness for the office should be deeply questioned.

A photo of the cover of the magazine’s new edition was circulated on Twitter Thursday. The subhead of the cover says “It’s time for Congress to judge the president’s fitness to serve.”

The cover of the new issue of @TheAtlantic pic.twitter.com/TayiwAdHSi — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 17, 2019

“With a newly seated Democratic majority, the House of Representatives can no longer dodge its constitutional duty,” Senior editor Yoni Appelbaum writes in his piece. “It must immediately open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and bring the debate out of the court of public opinion and into Congress, where it belongs.” (RELATED: Trump: ‘People Would Revolt’ If Democrats Impeach)

Applebaum’s piece is available online. In it, he argues that Trump is “undermining American ideals” and has “repeatedly trampled” on the Constitution.

“These actions are, in sum, an attack on the very foundations of America’s constitutional democracy,” Applebaum wrote, referencing the president’s attacks on his political opponents and the various investigations into his administration.

A handful of House Democrats formally filed articles of impeachment against the president in the last months, but party leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have not signaled a willingness to make impeachment a priority.

“If there’s to be grounds for impeachment of President Trump, and I’m not seeking those grounds, that would have to be so clearly bipartisan in terms of acceptance of it before I think we should go down any impeachment path,” Pelosi said earlier in January.

