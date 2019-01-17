Buffalo Sabres Goalie Linus Ullmark Makes Incredible Save Against Calgary

Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark made a mind-blowing save Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames.

The Swedish-born athlete somehow managed to snag a save on what should have been an incredibly easy goal. (RELATED: NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach)

I honesty don’t even know how to describe how he did it. One moment the net was wide open and the next it simply wasn’t.

How did he do it? Honestly, how did he make that save? That should have absolutely been a goal.

It’s not like the shooter did anything wrong. He had the look and fired it. Ullmark just made a mind-blowing block. It’s plays like the one above that remind us why hockey is such a great sport.

I don’t think he could repeat that save if he had 100 opportunities.

I don’t know if it was pure luck or a whole lot of skill that allowed Ullmark to pull this save off.

It was probably a bit of both. Either way, well done. That’s a play we won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

