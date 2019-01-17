Cardi B Rants About The Government Shutdown In Instagram Video

Rapper Cardi B is really not a fan of the government shutdown.

The superstar musician posted a video on Instagram late Wednesday ranting and raving about Trump, the shutdown, and about how Obama only shut down the government so that women could get their "pu**y" checked at the gynecologist without a problem.

She captioned the absurd post in part, “I know a lot of ya do r watch the news so I’m letting ya know shit getting real …..I ain’t going to say nothing much tho I don’t want mofos to off me…..”

You can watch the video below, but be warned that her language is way over the top.

Seriously, what was her goal with this video? I guess we’ll now just have to re-open the government! I mean, how could Trump possibly keep the government closed after this well thought out and articulate message from Cardi B?

Say whatever you want about Cardi B or her music, but there’s no denying that she knows how to dominate the internet. That video has been viewed more than nine million times so far!

Somebody needs to get her thoughts on the invasion of Iraq and D-Day, ASAP. I have no doubt that she has some scorching hot takes about both.

Somebody also needs to make sure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats out there see this video. With expert messaging like this from Cardi B, I’m not sure if they could ever lose an election for the rest of time.

Really great stuff here, everybody. Absolutely outstanding content.