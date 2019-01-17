Dave Chappelle Says R. Kelly And His ‘Goons’ Confronted Him Over ‘P**s On You’ Skit

Comedian Dave Chappelle said that rapper R. Kelly and his “goons busted” in “his room” when the two were in Chicago the week he debuted his infamous “piss on you” skit mocking the performer.

“Look, the week that sketch came out we was in Chicago at a Common show,” the 45-year-old comedian shared Monday night at the West Hollywood Improv, in a video obtained by TMZ Thursday.

After he took the stage, Chappelle recounted the time he was confronted by the “Bump n Grind” singer and his crew over his skit on the “Chappelle Show” about the singer’s alleged urination video. (RELATED: Olivia Munn Calls Out Dave Chappelle Over Joke About Louis C.K. Accuser)

“And his goons busted in my room,” he added. “I don’t know if they were his goons, but they sure did like him.” (RELATED: Dave Chappelle To Host Saturday Night Live)

The “Half Baked” star then said what happened when Kelly had a talk with him about the urination skit.

“He said, ‘How you gonna do a video of me peeing on [people] like that?'” Chappelle shared in his best Kelly impersonation. “I said, ‘How you you gonna do a video of you peeing on [people] like that?'”

The comments were met with huge applause and laughter from the audience. Later, the outspoken actor opened up about being criticized over the allegations of sexual abuse from the Lifetime docu-series titled “Surviving R. Kelly” and wants everyone to call out things that are “wrong.”

“And I don’t want to ruin, maybe his careers,” Chappelle explained. “Every comedian in this room, every comedian in the back. Everybody keep your balls intact. Say what needs to be said and let’s get this work done.”

If you have never seen the skit, check it out.

