Trump Attacks ‘Groveling’ Schumer For Comey Hypocrisy

President Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for flip-flopping on former FBI Director James Comey in a tweet Thursday.

“So funny to watch Schumer groveling,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday. “He called for the firing of bad cop James Comey many times – UNTIL I FIRED HIM!”

Trump’s words came a day after Schumer said Wednesday he had doubts about the president’s pick for attorney general, William Barr. Schumer’s concerns are over the Mueller probe that started roughly a week after Trump dismissed Comey in May 2017, reported The Washington Times.

Schumer and Democrats raised an outcry over Comey’s firing in 2017, calling it obstruction of justice, months after Schumer said he had lost “confidence” in Comey over the Hillary Clinton email investigation. (RELATED: ‘Bad News For Russia’: Trump Pokes Fun At Reports That FBI Officials Worried He Secretly Worked For The Kremlin)

“President Trump called me and informed me he was firing Director Comey,” Schumer said May 9, according to Fortune. “I told the president, ‘Mr. President, with all due respect, you are making a big mistake.'”

This is not the first time Trump has attacked Comey as a “bad cop.”

“What happened with the FBI … I have done a great service for the country when I fired James Comey. He was a bad cop and a dirty cop and he really lied. He lied,” Trump told reporters Monday, according to Fox News.

The comments stemmed from questions about recent reports that law enforcement officials reportedly thought Trump might be a secret Russian agent.

Democrats had been outraged at Comey months before his firing when he re-opened an investigation into presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server days before the 2016 presidential election.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported:

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, told Bloomberg News that he had lost confidence in Comey for his handling of Clinton’s email investigation. “I do not have confidence in him any longer,” Schumer said at the time. “To restore my faith, I am going to have to sit down and talk to him and get an explanation for why he did this.”

Longtime Clinton insider Lanny Davis called Comey a “liar” and “renegade narcissist” on “Fox and Friends” as recently as April 15. And Clinton herself appeared to still hold a grudge when an Inspector General report revealed Comey’s use of personal emails to conduct official FBI business in June.

“But my emails,” she wrote on Twitter June 14.

