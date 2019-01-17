Frank Kaminsky Remembers Ben Brust’s Legendary Shot Against Michigan With Great Tweet

Frank Kaminsky had an outstanding tweet remembering Ben Brust’s legendary shot against Michigan during their time together at Wisconsin.

The Badgers’ basketball Twitter account tweeted, “Where were you when @ BenBrust hit a game-tying 3 from half-court at the buzzer to send Wisconsin to overtime vs. #3 Michigan?”

“LET’S PLAY FIVE MORE MINUTES IN MADISON!” @MattLepay Where were you when @BenBrust hit a game-tying 3 from half-court at the buzzer to send Wisconsin to overtime vs. #3 Michigan?https://t.co/lSvcb35hap — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 16, 2019

The tweet is in reference to what is widely considered one of the greatest shots in the history of college ball. Brust drilled a half-court shot as time expired to force overtime against Michigan in 2013. It was a stunning basket.

Kaminsky, who currently plays for the Hornets, responded with late Wednesday, “Riding the bench.”

Riding the bench https://t.co/UmoqZhMAS2 — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) January 16, 2019

You don’t know good comedy if that tweet didn’t make you chuckle a bit. Kaminsky rode the pine for a long time at Wisconsin before he turned into one of the most dominating players the country had ever seen. (RELATED: NBA Player Carries Baby Down Nearly 50 Flights Of Stairs During Evacuation)

Who knew when Brust hit that shot that the best player in the gym was an awkward kid sitting near the end of the bench?

Anybody who claims they knew Kaminsky would be a star at Wisconsin is a liar.

He came out of nowhere to blow up on the national scene, and he apparently has a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

Now, has his NBA career turned out to be outstanding? Not yet, but there’s still plenty of time. There’s no doubt that his college career was legendary, even if he rode the bench during Brust’s famous shot.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter